$12.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce sales of $12.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.42 million and the highest is $16.66 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $9.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $51.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,988. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cytosorbents by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.