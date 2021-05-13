1,635 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

