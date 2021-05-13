168,281 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 168,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,525 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,402,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,067,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after buying an additional 1,032,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 116,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,696. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.