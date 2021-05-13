18,961 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 165,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,377. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

