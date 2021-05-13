1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,050,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 over the last three months.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

