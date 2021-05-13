$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. McDonald’s reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

MCD opened at $227.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average of $217.74. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $170.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

