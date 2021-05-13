$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.13. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $12.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,753. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

