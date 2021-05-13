2,078 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

WBA opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

