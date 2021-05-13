2,601 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,324,000 after acquiring an additional 356,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after acquiring an additional 364,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

