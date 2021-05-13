35,331 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 1.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

