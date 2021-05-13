356 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by GVO Asset Management Ltd

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 356 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $7.64 on Thursday, hitting $327.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.79 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

