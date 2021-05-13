$363.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report $363.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the lowest is $316.97 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $208.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

