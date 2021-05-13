3i Infrastructure plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.90 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of 3i Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 295.02 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 38.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57. 3i Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 261.50 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.98. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

