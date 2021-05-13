4,588 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.48. 1,147,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,998,588. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.