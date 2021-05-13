4,600 Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO stock opened at $592.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. AMERCO has a one year low of $277.21 and a one year high of $657.86. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $608.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.58.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

