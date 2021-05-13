4,995 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.