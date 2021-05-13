53,072 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.