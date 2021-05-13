5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Cut to $4.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from $5.75 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 87.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FPLSF. Raymond James cut shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

5N Plus stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.23 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 2.96%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

