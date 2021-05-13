69,835 Shares in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 784.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.73. 192,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.60. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

