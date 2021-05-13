$7.83 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $7.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.77 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. Merus posted sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $35.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $37.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Merus stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. 116,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,769. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $843.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 39.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

