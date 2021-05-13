760 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in McKesson by 34.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 264.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 185.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

