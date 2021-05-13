$79.15 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce sales of $79.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $84.30 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $36.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $358.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.40 million to $367.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $438.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Century Casinos by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 356,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.