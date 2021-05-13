$82.37 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post $82.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $84.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $307.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $309.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $336.42 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $349.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $2,652,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 622,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $27.56. 8,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,190. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

