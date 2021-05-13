83 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by GVO Asset Management Ltd

GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

ISRG stock traded up $10.84 on Thursday, reaching $822.63. 6,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,837. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $501.13 and a one year high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $768.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

