89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issues Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. 89bio has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

