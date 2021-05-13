$97.98 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report sales of $97.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Denny’s reported sales of $40.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

DENN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 634,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Denny’s by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.