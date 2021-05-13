A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.96 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $6.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. 16,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $328.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

