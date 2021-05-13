A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP David R. Warren Sells 30,392 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

