AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $213.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

