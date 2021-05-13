AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of AAR worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $19,243,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $7,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,155.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIR opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

