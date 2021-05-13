Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FAP stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,828. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.10.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment alerts:

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.