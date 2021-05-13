Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:AGD opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Dividend History for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit