Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $15.10. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Absolute Software shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 4,768 shares traded.

ABST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.84 million, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Equities analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0639 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.