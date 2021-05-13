Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Insider Sells $26,157.56 in Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,149. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $276.46 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 94.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

