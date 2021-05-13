Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.27.

ACHC opened at $61.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $64.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $13,379,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $962,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

