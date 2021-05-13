ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.65.

ACAD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 161,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,835,000 after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

