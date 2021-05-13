Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,613,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.47. The company has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $294.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

