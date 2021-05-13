Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $86,613,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $5.10 on Thursday, reaching $284.49. 18,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.39 and its 200-day moving average is $259.47. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $294.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

