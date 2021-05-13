Accolade (ACCD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 5/12/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
  • 5/7/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
  • 5/6/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
  • 4/27/2021 – Accolade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
  • 4/27/2021 – Accolade had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
  • 4/21/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/15/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/13/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/6/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/29/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
  • 3/18/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit