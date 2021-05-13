Accolade (ACCD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/7/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

5/6/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/27/2021 – Accolade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

4/27/2021 – Accolade had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

4/21/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

3/18/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Get Accolade Inc alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.