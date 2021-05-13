AceD Price Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. AceD has a market cap of $339,204.56 and $3,570.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000179 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

