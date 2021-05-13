Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Down 5%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

ACHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,333,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,356,000.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

