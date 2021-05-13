ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 610,930 shares.The stock last traded at $38.55 and had previously closed at $38.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 439,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after buying an additional 52,644 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 822,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

