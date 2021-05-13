Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Buys $467,100.00 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

