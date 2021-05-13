AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from $30.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 172.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ACUIF traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 402,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,015. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

