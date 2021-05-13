Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 19,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,936. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFIB shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

