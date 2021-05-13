Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $220.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 130,162 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

