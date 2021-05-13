Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.08. The stock has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

