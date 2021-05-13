AdEx Market Capitalization Reaches $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00086497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01021778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00068971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00111195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060722 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

