ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 66,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,358. The firm has a market cap of $198.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.