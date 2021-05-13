Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $473.43. 38,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,539. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $496.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.32. The company has a market cap of $226.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

